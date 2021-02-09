HUDSON -- Caleb Anderson has joined O’Rourke Media Group as vice president of sales in the Minnesota and western Wisconsin area.

A Wisconsin native, Anderson brings 11-plus years of extensive sales experience to the company, which includes the Star-Observer and Republican Eagle.

Anderson most recently worked for Lee Enterprises in La Crosse, managing the sales team and building up the market. Before that, Anderson worked with a produce supplier in Florida, shipping and selling produce.

His interest in joining O’Rourke Media Group started with owner Jim O’Rourke.

“Jim’s a phenomenal guy,” Andersons said. “I was always very eager to work with him.”

When the opening with the Minnesota and western Wisconsin properties came up, Anderson said he knew it was the right fit. The properties have a lot to interest him, with a great core product, great content and a commitment to the area.

“I wanted to be a part of something that was community-focused,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s focus in the new position will be on growing sales with an emphasis on digital marketing, providing solutions for area businesses. Anderson said he especially wants to help small and medium businesses grow.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in these communities,” he said.

“Caleb’s approach fits well with the direction the news team is taking -- hyper local, “ said Anne Jacobson, local news director. “News and sales will be working as a team.”

Anderson is looking forward to settling into the new role and the area.

“I’m very excited to get to know the business owners,” he said.

He’ll be moving to Hudson with his family. Anderson said he loves the area’s location, on the river and also close to the Twin Cities.

“It’s just kind of the best of all worlds,” Anderson said.

Anderson is a father of a 1-year-old, “going on 16,” he said, and has a son on the way.

Like a true Wisconsinite, his hobbies include the Packers, as well as hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoors.