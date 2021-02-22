Those in need of employment have a new option for assistance, thanks to nonprofit Workforce Resource.

Workforce Resource serves St. Croix and Pierce counties as well as other counties in the region. The organization provides programs to assist individuals with getting back into the workforce.

“Our main goal is to help them be successful in getting into some work,” career planner Jackie Schwartz said.

Transitional Jobs is a new free program to the organization, part of Wisconsin’s Children and Families Department. It’s available in St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Chippewa, Barron and Polk counties in the region.

This program is designed to help low-income participants progress from being unemployed to assisted employment and then on to self-sufficiency by providing time-limited, publicly-funded, wage-based jobs. In addition to providing immediate work, the program also includes job coaching, employability planning, life-skills development, vocational training and job search assistance.

“So it’s really about looking at the person as a whole to help set them up to be successful,” Schwartz said.

Participants can work in any field or profession that interests them.

To qualify, someone must be low-income, unemployed for four weeks, no longer eligible for unemployment and not enrolled in Wisconsin’s W-2 program.

“It’s really for people who have difficulty entering and then succeeding,” Schwartz said.

Seeking employer participants, too

The program is looking for new employers to join as well as participants, Schwartz said. Workforce subsidizes the wage of all participants and gives employers access to quality workers.

“It is also helpful to employers,” she said. “It helps businesses identify new sources of talent that they might need.”

So far the program has established partnerships with manufacturers, home health care and temp agencies.

Participants first undergo 20-40 hours of orientation to learn soft skills necessary for a worksite and also determine what their interests are. They then go through the application process as they would with any job.

The program's main goals are to transition individuals into stable unsubsidized employment, and use that employment to ensure both parents support their children, enhance parental capacities and long-term child safety, and help individuals in home care transition to independent living.

“As a whole, assisting individuals to get into that stable and subsidized employment that helps them be a little bit more financially independent,” Schwartz said.

COVID-19 has had an impact on employment nationally and locally, and Schwartz said she has received calls from interested participants who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. People in those positions are potentially good candidates for the Transitional Jobs program.

“It’s really designed to help them get a good start back into the workforce,” she said. “It is an amazing opportunity for members of our community who need it.”

Those interested in participating or learning more can contact Schwartz at jackie.schwartz@workforceresource.org.