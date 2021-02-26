RED WING -- Last year more than 500 people gathered at Treasure Island Resort & Casino for the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce annual business awards. This year, about 90 people “Zoomed” into the ceremony from their homes and businesses.

The virtual setting for the event was not the only thing to make the 2021 awards ceremony unique. This year there were 11 categories of businesses where previously there had been eight. Patty Brown, the recently retired executive director of the chamber and the host of the event, explained that the chamber went from nine to 11 categories to ensure that each group had about the same number of businesses.

Another change was how votes were cast. Previously voting was a two-step process: businesses were nominated for awards and then individuals voted for their favorite business in each category. This year, the nomination step was scratched.

Finally, because there was not a nomination process, Brown announced the top three vote recipients of each group before awarding the winner. For a few groups, the top four and five were announced due to tie votes.

According to Brown, 583 people voted this year and most people voted for businesses in all 11 categories.

Award winners

Arts, Entertainment, Lodging, Recreation and Tourism Business of the Year: Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Automotive, Recreational Equipment and Travel Business of the Year: Red Wing Bicycle Company

Beauty, Health and Wellness Business of the Year: Salon With A Twist

Construction, Home Furnishing and Home Improvement Business of the Year: Sargent’s Nursery

Employment Services, Housing and Real Estate Business of the Year: Knight Barry Title United

Financial, Insurance and Legal Business of the Year: Red Wing Credit Union

Manufacturer of the Year: Red Wing Shoe Company

Nonprofit of the Year: River Bluff Humane Society

Restaurant of the Year: Liberty’s Restaurant & Lounge

Retailer of the Year: West End Liquor

Specialty Service Business of the Year: Black Dog Animal Hospital

Before the business winners were announced, Angie Foss was named the ambassador of the year and Tammy Wadley was named the volunteer of the year. Wadley had worked for the chamber and continued on as a volunteer after she was laid off due to the pandemic.