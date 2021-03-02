Mailed letters made to look like invoices from the Secretary of State have been reported by Wisconsin businesses, Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions warned Tuesday, March 2.

The solicitations from “WI Certificate Service” requesting payment of $72.50 are not official and businesses are advised not to pay them, according to a news release. The address listed on the invoice is for a UPS store in Madison.

BBB’s current report on “WI Certificate Service” which includes an “alert” can be found here (link is external).

“These types of solicitations can mislead consumers into overpaying for documents that businesses can obtain from DFI directly,” Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said. “Carefully review all notices received and contact DFI with questions or to purchase an official certificate of status.”

BBB offers these tips to avoid falling for misleading solicitations and scams:

Have a solid internal control process for paying invoices. Carefully check invoices against an improved vendor list prior to processing them for payment.

Train employees to follow internal processes and never pay invoices before vetting them and getting authorization to pay.

Question any invoice that does not look familiar and does not match an approved vendor list.

Report scams and fraud to BBB Scam Tracker . Contact DFI with questions regarding business filings, registration, certification or other services via email at dficorporations@dfi.wisconsin.gov or call 608-261-7577.

READ MORE: What’s Project Mustang? River Falls Plan Commission to discuss big name distillery, restaurant plan for vacant Shopko site