HUDSON -- A new distillery is planned for downtown Hudson along the city’s riverfront.

Lucky Guy’s Distillery is looking to open in the remodeled River City Center building off Second Street.

The distillery will feature a tasting room as well as a deck. The business would have up to 10 employees on site.

The addition of the deck would require an additional 9 parking spaces or a payment in lieu of the parking. The city could choose to waive the payment as the River City Center lot is the largest privately-owned parking lot in downtown, Associate Planner Tiffany Weiss said.

The plan commission agreed with waiving the payment, and recommended approval of the conditional use permit and downtown design review for the project.

Other items recommended for approval to the council include:

Former Family Fresh building

The plan commission also approved concept and final development plans for a multi-tenant space in the former Family Fresh building.

The plans include three tenant commercial spaces as well as a donation drop-off center.

Updated memorial policy

The Hudson Park Board created an updated draft for its public memorial policy

The new policy provides a list of features the city would like to see in the parks, such as benches or picnic pavilions, and people can choose from that list for a memorial.

“It puts us more in control of what goes in,” Plan Commission Member and Park Board President Pat Casanova said.

After 10 years the memorial can be renewed or go to someone else.

Council Member Randy Morrissette said he felt this policy was a good compromise. He said he has been the main objector to memorials in the past, as the city only has so much land.



