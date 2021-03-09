HUDSON --- The Hudson Chamber gathered virtually to highlight the successes of the year and honor local awards winners in its Annual Meeting and Award Banquet.

Top small business

Angel’s Pet World was named the 2020 small business of the year. Owner Angel Duratti said the business was honored and surprised to win.

“The whole staff was excited,” she said. “They love to be a part of the community and do whatever is needed.”

This year especially made the award an honor.

“I love this community, I love being a part of Hudson. I think this year the whole community showed that it rallied together,” she said.

Top large business

Hudson Ford LLC and Quick Lane were named the large business of the year for 2020.

Marie Blakeman winner

Retired Phipps Director John Potter received the annual Marie Blakeman award. The award honors community members who live a life of service.

Receiv

ing the award was personal for Potter, who knew Blakeman well. She was a part of the search committee that hired Potter, and was the one who called him to offer him the role.

“She truly led by example. She was a great leader in many Hudson organizations as well as just what she did as an individual in terms of her philanthropic support and her volunteerism,” he said. “So to receive an award in her name means a great deal.”

Potter said he was humbled and honored to receive the award, and to be in the company of its former recipients.

“These are folks that have contributed so much to the Hudson community,” he said.

Outstanding member

Chad Trainor of Urban Olive and Vine was named the outstanding chamber member of the year. He and Carol Trainor have worked to promote, highlight and support other local businesses in town. The process allowed them to get to know the other business, and see them as friends rather than competitors.

“We love everybody, no matter what, we love everybody,” he said. “We want everybody to make it.”

Trainor said the recognition was a cool, but unexpected, honor.

“It was nice to be appreciated for what we’ve been doing the last year,” he said.

Outstanding volunteer

Nate Skoog of River Channel was named the 2020 outstanding community volunteer. As the pandemic hit, people relied more and more on virtual access and River Channel stepped up to keep the public informed amid increased civic engagement.

Skoog said he was surprised to win the award.

“With the pandemic it was nice to be able to still put on these events,” he said. “It was nice to use my technical ability to make these things still happen.”

The We Heart Hudson Campaign was also honored during the night. Tricia Christiansen of Christiansen Creative and Chamber President Mary Claire Olson Potter spearheaded the campaign to support the local business community during the pandemic.

“It's just so satisfying now to see just how strongly the community responded to the campaign and just the amount of passion people have for our local business and restaurants,” Christiansen said.

The efforts of the campaign are still underway, Christiansen said, with a focus on tourism to the area.

“We really want people to think about Hudson and keep our community strong,” she said.