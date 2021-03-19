ELLSWORTH -- It is time to honor those who have proven themselves to be business superheroes over the last year,

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet will take place on Facebook live 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, and will showcase how not all superheroes wear capes.

During the virtual event, the best of 2021 awards will be named and the small business, large business and community leader of the year recipients will be honored.

Small business

Village Pharmacy won the small business of the year award because of its continued effort during the pandemic to provide the community with great service. The employees and owners made sure everyone felt safe when getting their essential medications, according to the chamber.

Large business

CCF Bank won the large business of the year award due to the hometown feel that employees give customers. The chamber said the bank has continued to support small business ventures in the community and embody the bank’s motto “making more possible,” which the residents of Ellsworth appreciate.

Community lead

Rick Kornmann won the community leadership award because of his work on the Ellsworth School Board and his support, in particular, of the district’s agriculture program. Kornmann served on the board for 15 years and helped start the Ellsworth FFA Alumni.

The nominees are ...

The best of 2021 awards have three nominations under each category and those are as follows:

Best new business

Lou’s Doggy Doos

The Journal Newspaper

Wild Arrows Boutique

Best restaurant/bar/tavern

Broz Bar

Common Man Tap & Table

Vino in the Valley

Best tourism destination

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

S & S Sugar Bush

Vino in the Valley

Best health and wellness

Country Fit Nutrition

Kollbaum Chiropractic

YB Urban?

Best professional home service

Brush Strokes Paint Party & Art Supply

Harrington’s Greenhouse

Reuvers’ Nursery

Best professional service

CCF Bank

Designs By Jill

WESTconsin Credit Union

Best non-profit/civic group

Ellsworth Public Library

Hunger Prevention Council/Pierce County Food Pantry

St. Francis Church & School

Best customer service

Brush Strokes Paint Party & Art Supply

CCF Bank

Wild Arrows Boutique