ELLSWORTH -- It is time to honor those who have proven themselves to be business superheroes over the last year,
The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet will take place on Facebook live 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, and will showcase how not all superheroes wear capes.
During the virtual event, the best of 2021 awards will be named and the small business, large business and community leader of the year recipients will be honored.
Small business
Village Pharmacy won the small business of the year award because of its continued effort during the pandemic to provide the community with great service. The employees and owners made sure everyone felt safe when getting their essential medications, according to the chamber.
Large business
CCF Bank won the large business of the year award due to the hometown feel that employees give customers. The chamber said the bank has continued to support small business ventures in the community and embody the bank’s motto “making more possible,” which the residents of Ellsworth appreciate.
Community lead
Rick Kornmann won the community leadership award because of his work on the Ellsworth School Board and his support, in particular, of the district’s agriculture program. Kornmann served on the board for 15 years and helped start the Ellsworth FFA Alumni.
The nominees are ...
The best of 2021 awards have three nominations under each category and those are as follows:
Best new business
Lou’s Doggy Doos
The Journal Newspaper
Wild Arrows Boutique
Best restaurant/bar/tavern
Broz Bar
Common Man Tap & Table
Vino in the Valley
Best tourism destination
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
S & S Sugar Bush
Vino in the Valley
Best health and wellness
Country Fit Nutrition
Kollbaum Chiropractic
YB Urban?
Best professional home service
Brush Strokes Paint Party & Art Supply
Harrington’s Greenhouse
Reuvers’ Nursery
Best professional service
CCF Bank
Designs By Jill
WESTconsin Credit Union
Best non-profit/civic group
Ellsworth Public Library
Hunger Prevention Council/Pierce County Food Pantry
St. Francis Church & School
Best customer service
Brush Strokes Paint Party & Art Supply
CCF Bank
Wild Arrows Boutique
Anyone can watch the free event on the Ellsworth Wisconsin Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. RSVP at www.ellsworthchamber.com.