ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce announced its 2021 "Best of" award winners on Monday, March 22, via Facebook live. With more than 1,400 views and 74 comments, the event is the chamber’s most popular video on Facebook to date.

“We are celebrating the heroes in our community, all of the businesses here in the Ellsworth area who stepped it up, who put heroic efforts in to keep their businesses alive and to keep our local economy alive. We just want you to know that you are appreciated,” said Kim Beebe, executive director of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce support staff.

The theme was heroes unmasked to celebrate the hero in all of us and nearly 1,500 community members voted.

The award winners are:

As a part of the award night, there was a silent auction in an online format which raised $2,250. The money will be used to support important initiatives within the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce.