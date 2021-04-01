One of the trends to come out of the pandemic was adopting pets to brighten a socially distanced life. With this jump in animal adoption it is fitting that Black Dog Animal Hospital won the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce Specialty Service Business of the Year. Dr. Jennifer Scott, one of the founding veterinarians of Black Dog, spoke with the Republican Eagle after winning the award.

Q: Did you think you’d win this award?

A: No it was a surprise and we are very grateful for the recognition especially in these tough times.

Q: How did you react when you heard you won?

A: I was genuinely surprised! We were still doing appointments during the presentation when we got the news and we were all very surprised. It definitely made our day!

Q: How was your business impacted by the pandemic?

A: We have been doing curbside care during the pandemic to keep clients and our team as safe as possible in an effort to stay open to be able to continue to care for the pets of Red Wing. It has been taxing on the team with the extra running back and forth and tough on our owners to not be in the clinic with their pets during their visits.

Q: What goals/hopes do you have for your business in 2021?

A: We moved into our new space in fall of 2020 so we are still getting settled and finding our new routine in this space. It has helped us to be more efficient and provide better and more care in this setting. We will continue to try to add on more people to our team so we can provide more for our community.

Q: What do you want to share with the Red Wing community about your business?

A: We appreciate all the support from the community during COVID. They are amazing! It is an honor to work in such an amazing place and we are so grateful and honored by this award.

Q: After you won this award last year we talked about your move to the new building. How was the transition to the new building? Do you like the space?

A: We love the space! The transition was quite the process. I am so proud of our team that came together to get it done. They really went above and beyond and we can't wait to share it with all of you.