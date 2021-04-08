HUDSON -- The Hudson Plan Commission approved recommending rezoning of three parcels of land for a proposed Hudson Physicians medical center.

The land east of Carmichael Road and north of Interstate 94 was recently annexed from the town of Hudson.

Hudson Physicians is proposing a three-story, 160,000 square foot building.

The question of rezoning the land from agricultural to general commercial and amending the comprehensive plan will now go to the common council for approval.

This is an early step in the approval process for the project. Full development plans will be presented and considered for approval at a later date.

Neighboring residents had concerns about the development of the property. A neighborhood meeting was held before the plan commission to get feedback.

Attorney Chris Anderson, who represents several of the neighbors, said they are concerned about how the look and feel of the neighborhood will be impacted. Anderson said some of the concerns include:

The commercial traffic on the road planned for the east side of the property, within 50-100 feet of houses.

Potential drainage issues from the large parking lot. The homes sit lower than the property, Anderson said, and water is going to run off somewhere. The proposal includes drainage ponds, but they aren’t infallible, Anderson said.

Buffering between the building and the homes. Sightlines, lighting, noise and traffic all become a concern when the rezoning is changed, Anderson asid.

Valuation of the properties could be negatively affected by these things, which is a concern, but Anderson said the main concern is the enjoyment of the property and neighborhood.

Nick Vivian, who represents Hudson Physicians, said the company has every interest in working with the property owners to protect the way the land looks, feels and is used, and provide proper screening and buffering for neighbors.

The commercial use is consistent with what the city had planned for the area, Vivian said.

Associate Planner Tiffany Weiss said the comprehensive plan currently splits the parcels down the middle, with one half planned for general commercial and the other planned for neighborhood commercial.

The area has been planned for development for a long time, Council Member Randy Morrissette said, as long as he’s been in Hudson.

Commission member Fred Yoerg said the plan commission shared some of the concerns, and he’s confident they’ll be handled professionally. Development has been planned for the area, and he said this is a better option than others.

“I would rather have it be professional office space, rather than a Superwalmart or something like that,” he said.

The rezoning and comprehensive plan changes were approved for recommendation unanimously.

The commission also recommended the council set a public hearing on the rezoning on May 3.



