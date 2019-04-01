Attendees began the day at the Monona Terrace Convention Center where the program was kicked off with a transportation panel comprised of Wisconsin DOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson, WFBF President Jim Holte, Wisconsin Counties Association Executive Director Mark O'Connell and Dan Cunningham, Forward Janesville, Inc. The panel members discussed transportation items in the governor's budget proposal and what funding possibilities would be viable moving forward.

Members were also briefed by various speakers about hot topics in agriculture including water, wildlife abatement claims, dairy and state budget items affecting agriculture.

Following the program, members headed to the Capitol to meet with local representatives and speak about issues important to their farms and Wisconsin agriculture.

Ag Day at the Capitol is the largest lobby day for Wisconsin agriculture. Each year, farmers and agriculturists representing all facets of the state's diverse agriculture landscape come to Madison to learn more about state issues affecting agriculture and meet with their state legislators.