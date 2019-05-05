May Fair coming Mother's Day weekend

The May Fair Event & Sale is appropriately named after a similar event started in the 1680's in what is now the Mayfair District of London. The original May Fair coupled a cattle sale along with a boisterous community celebration running annually for the first 15 days of May to celebrate the beginning of spring.

The St. Croix County Event, although a bit tamer, will feature live entertainment by Sunnyside Shamrock & Roberts Ribbon Reapers 4-H Talent Acts. Additionally there will be events for children hosted by the Forest Timberwolves 4-H Club plus a free-will offering dinner catered by Ruth Hurtgen. The live and silent auctions will feature a broad range of items ranging from professional sports tickets to beautiful Circle H flower baskets for Mom.

Some of the items donated include farm equipment, agricultural supplies, veterinary services and supplies, equine tack, automotive services, restaurant certificates, salon packages, yard decorations, art etc. — truly

something for everyone! Special this year is a 1948 International Cub with a mounted sickle mower.

All of the proceeds will go towards construction of the Livestock Barn — with a stretch objective of launching construction following this year's Fair, our 20:20 vision. Also the winner(s) of the 2019 4-H Dairy Heritage Calf will be announced; several check presentations received plus recognition of Fair supporters and royalty.

Thanks to the continued outstanding support of the entire County including 4-H Clubs and the Fair family, great progress has been made in the Renovations for Generations Campaign— and much remains to be done. Completed projects include construction of the Dairy Complex, Horse Barn, Livestock Scale House, and the Tiffany Creek Pavilion plus the addition of an electronic billboard. Up next is construction of the Livestock Barn, a multispecies building, which will include a show ring.

The St. Croix County Fairgrounds is on the move with its capital campaign, "Renovations for the Generations." Bring your family to this fun event and help us ensure continuation of this important piece of our cultural and agricultural heritage!

View an electronic auction bill at stcroixcofair.com/may-fair/ starting May 3 with an update on May 9. Please feel free to contact: Terry Mitchell 715-246-5502, Rosemary Donahoe 715684-9060, Eric Schachtner 651-303-7152, Lori DeBoer 715-491-0221 or Chris Libbey at 651-247-0395 for more information or if you wish to make a donation.