St. Croix County residents raised concerns this week after a manure spill on a large farming operation that was fined in 2019 for a similar incident.

According to a Department of Natural Resources spill report, manure sprayed Nov. 20, 2019, at Emerald Sky Dairy ran off the property and into Hutton Creek, a Willow River tributary, where dead minnows were found downstream of “manure laden water.”

Town of Emerald resident Virginia Drath said she spotted crews on the farm assembling pipes to transfer manure from a lagoon to the fields on Nov. 19. Drath, who brought her concerns to the Jan. 7 St. Croix County Board meeting, said she notified a Department of Natural Resources specialist about the farm activity after learning rain was forecast and that frost was already up to 10 inches into the ground at that point.

“I am wondering what the heck is going on,” she said.

The Wisconsin Manure Management System Advisory System, a program run by the state’s Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection, provides 72-hour forecasts for conditions and the risk of manure runoff.

The risk level listed for Nov. 20 for all of St. Croix County was “severe,” which indicates frozen soil or snow.

DNR Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations specialist Jeff Johnson went to Emerald Sky Dairy on Nov. 20 and inspected the operation, which was spreading at a rate of about 12,000 gallons per acre. Johnson submitted an audit report from Nov. 20 that noted the manure appeared to be migrating downfield.

He told the dairy to reduce its application and to till the field’s boundary and low-lying areas.

“The dairy agreed to the request and immediately reduced application rates,” the audit report states.

The area received about 0.38 inches of precipitation between Nov. 20-21, with temperatures falling as low as 30 degrees.

'brown, turbid and smelled of manure'

The following day, an anonymous person reporting manure flowing down the County Road G ditch along the farm’s boundary.

Jackson returned to Emerald Sky Dairy, where he spoke with the farm’s compliance manager. Later that morning, the dairy had a septic hauler remove manure-infested water from the ditch; farm officials also ran tilling passes along the field to help drive the manure and stormwater into the soil. Jackson said those measures likely abated additional runoff contamination.

Jackson and DNR game wardens then inspected the ditch along County Road G.

The wardens “noted manure laden water flowing down a grass waterway and entered the CTH G road ditch,” according to Jackson’s spill report. They tracked the flow to Hutton Creek.

The contaminated water entering the creek “was brown, turbid and smelled of manure,” the report states.

“There was also an abundance of white foam developing at the confluence of the road ditch channel and Hutton Creek,” according to Jackson’s report.

DNR officials found four species of forage minnows, about 24 in all, dead about 10 meters downstream of the County Road G bridge.

A fisheries official from the DNR performed a fish-kill investigation near several bridges including 160th Avenue, 250th Street, 170th Avenue and County Road O.

The report states no additional fish-kill or stream impairments were detected during the investigation, which lasted through Nov. 26.

Previous spill

The spill was not the first at Emerald Sky Dairy.

Sometime from Dec. 9-19, 2016, a failure in the pumping system at Emerald Sky Dairy caused a spill of up to 275,000 gallons of liquid manure, according to a report by Ecosystems, LLC.

According to the complaint filed in a St. Croix County civil case, the spill was discovered Dec. 19, 2016. The spill went unreported until March 29, 2017.

In May 2019 a judgement was issued in a civil case regarding the December 2016 spill, which resulted in a fine of $80,000 for the dairy.

“From December 19, 2016 until March 31, 2017, Emerald Sky Dairy took no reasonable steps to minimize or prevent adverse impacts to the wetlands impacted by the manure discharge,” the complaint states.

The dairy made its first payment of $16,000 in September 2019, with subsequent payments of $16,000 scheduled annually through 2023.

Others raised concerns about the spill at the County Board meeting.

"The recent unreported manure spill at the Emerald dairy needs to be a wake-up call for everyone," said St. Croix County resident Elizabeth Wood.

St. Croix County Board Supervisor and Community Development Committee Chairman Dan Hansen indicated Tuesday his panel would take up concerns surrounding the latest spill.

This is a developing story. Check back for more on past incidents investigated by Emerald Sky Dairy.

RiverTown Multimedia reporter John Russett contributed to this report