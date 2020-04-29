WORTHINGTON, Minn. — House Agriculture Committee Chairman and U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., will hold a press conference to discuss challenges facing hog farmers in Minnesota and nationwide as processing facilities continue to shutter at 1 p.m. CDT Wednesday, April 29, at Worthington Airport.

Peterson will be joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Thom Petersen, State Veterinarian at the Minnesota Board of Animal Health Dr. Beth Thompson and others.

They will discuss the current backup of hogs for processing in the state and elsewhere, the role of meatpacking facilities, states and the federal government in meeting the challenge, and the need for testing, protective equipment, sanitization and contingency planning all along the food supply chain.

A livestream of the event will be available here closer to the start time. Refresh your browser if the video player does not display below.

