The tradition of the dairy industry in Goodhue County runs deep, along with the tradition of crowning dairy princesses to serve as ambassadors for local dairy farmers. This year's Goodhue County Dairy princesses are Kate Rechtzigal, Allison Keller, Emily Benrud and Madelyn Wehe.

Rechtzigal grew up on her family's dairy farm in rural Wanamingo and previously served as a dairy princess. She has shown cattle as a 4-H member and is a member of the Gopher Dairy Club. A student at the University of Minnesota, Rechtzigal is studying animal science. She plans to return to the family farm following graduation and begin producing her own soaps and lotions and continue to promote the dairy industry.

Keller grew up on her family's dairy farm in rural Bellechester. She has worked on her family's dairy farm alongside eight siblings and said she enjoys all the life has offered her. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Keller is majoring in dietetics.

Benrud's family farm is in rural Goodhue. She is studying dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Benrud has shown cattle through 4-H, participated in dairy judging, and is a member of the UWRF dairy club. Benrud will be representing Goodhue County as one of the state's 10 finalists for the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Wehe lives and works on a dairy farm in rural Faribault. She has shown dairy cattle and participated in dairy judging through Goodhue County 4-H. Wehe plans to attend the University of Minnesota in the fall.