HUDSON -- The St. Croix County Historical Society hosted its first farmer’s market Tuesday, June 23, on the Octagon House lawn.

The reception to the first one was good, Assistant Director Tori Boomsma said.

“It went really well,” she said.

The market is held once a month starting at 3 p.m. This year’s dates are July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 22 and Oct. 20.

The idea for the farmer’s market came out of the changing world of the pandemic. Boomsma said the number of tours the Octagon House has been able to host have been cut down, due to the limited space of the house itself.

“We’re still trying to figure out how to get people to visit us,” she said.

The Octagon House’s large yard posed one possible solution.

“We thought, why don’t we try to get people to come and visit us in a different fashion,” she said.

Currently, the market features eight vendors and is open to adding more. Offerings include goat soaps Mio Soaps, honey from Apple Grove Aviary, sourdough bread from Simply Sourdough and more. Plants from the St. Croix County Historical Society are available to buy with donations.

Each month will feature a different food vendor.

All of the vendors donate money back to the historical society.

“It’s a fundraiser for the Octagon House because we run solely on donations,” Boomsma said.

The farmer’s market helps bring more attention to the Octagon House, as well as giving the historical society a chance to be a bigger part of the community.

“We hope that we can kind of become a place for the community to visit,” Boosmsa said.

In addition to serving as the site for the farmer’s market, the Octagon House yard is also available to rent.

Updates about the farmer’s market can be found on the Octagon House Museum - St. Croix County Historical Society Facebook page, or on the Octagon House Museum Instagram.