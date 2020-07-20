GOODHUE -- The Goodhue County Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring a cover crop production field day 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Ed and Jane McNamara farm at 37299 171 Ave.

Topics for the event will include Local Producer Panel Discussion, Cover Crop Crimping, Planting 60-inch Rows for Inter-seeding Cover Crops, Inter-seeding Cover Crop Demonstration, and Managing Manure with Cover Crop Demonstration.

COVID-19 health and safety measures will be in place during the field day event. Registration numbers will be limited, and facemasks will be required.