ST. PAUL — Minnesotans continue to receive unsolicited seed packages by mail, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

To date, more than 700 Minnesotans have made reports to the department.

The packages, which appear to have come from China, have contained a variety of seeds, and state analysts have identified some as cosmos, radish, mung bean, juniper, basil, cucurbit and zinnia, according to the release. While these are not seeds from invasive plants, seeds may carry disease and pests can hide in packaging.

So far, there is no indication these unsolicited seeds have gone through appropriate inspection or that they are properly labeled, according to the release.

Minnesotans who have received unsolicited packages of seeds should do the following:

Save the seeds and the package they came in, including the mailing label.

Do not open the seed packets.

Do not plant any of the seeds.

If the packets are already opened, place all materials (seeds and packaging) into a tightly sealed plastic bag.

Contact the state department of agriculture through the form at mda.state.mn.us/unlabeledseeds.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on identification and destruction of the seeds, according to the release.