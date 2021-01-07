HAGER CITY -- On one farm outside Hager City, Darla Lester and her husband, Nate, live with their three children, Rhya, Brielle, and Calden. Across the road, Darla’s twin sister, Kayla, lives with her husband, Kevin, and two children Meadow and Atlas. The two households combined form Twin Folk Farms.

Darla and Nate moved onto their farm in 2013 with plans of homesteading, raising enough chickens, turkeys, rabbits and sheep to feed their family. In 2017, the farm across the road went up for sale and Kayla and Kevin moved in with their family.

“We haven’t always offered it to the public until about nine months ago,” Darla said. “We are upping our production of what we raise to be able to sell meat. Instead of raising just enough chickens for our family, we raised a couple hundred. The same with the turkeys and pork and rabbits and sheep.”

At Thanksgiving time, they had raised enough turkeys that they held a special. sale They sold turkeys and offered to deliver them if people didn’t want to stop by the farm and pick them up.

“We sold out in 24 hours,” Darla said. “We have a lot more requests for next Thanksgiving. We really enjoyed raising the turkeys. We had really good success, so we are planning on doing it again.”

With that success, they decided to have other sales for Christmas and New Year's. and have an upcoming sale planned for Valentine's Day. They offer delivery on orders over $80 within 45 minutes of the farm. and will add a monthly subscription box service in 2021.

Darla also hopes that when people feel comfortable with the COVID situation, they will want to come visit the farms.

“People are welcome to come visit,” she said. “It can be as informal as a family coming out and picking up their meat, but we also plan on offering kids homesteading classes which would involve letting them try to milk our family milk cow or collecting some eggs or planting some things in the soil.”

When it is safe to offer classes, Darla said they would like to have classes in how to make butter or cheese, and offer hikes in the woods on their 140 acres. She would also like to present a homesteading class for adults who are thinking about raising a flock of sheep or having a family milk cow, to show them what it takes to get involved with homesteading.

“We are excited to meet people and have an open-door policy,” she said. “People can drive by and stop in and say hi to the animals. We want it to be kid-friendly, community-friendly.”