The pandemic disrupted feedlot inspections -- just as COVID-19 has so many other things.

The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners met virtually on March 16 and discussed the report, the pending retirement of a key Extension employee and problems with Goodhue County Ditch 1.

Here is what you need to know:

Feedlot annual report

Goodhue County feedlot officer Kelsey Petit presented the 2020 county feedlot annual report to the board.

This report is done with the intent to inspect at least 7% of the county’s feedlots, however Petit did not meet this requirement due to issues with COVID-19.

“With COVID-19, it was a lot harder because some feedlot owners would not let me come to their feedlots to inspect ... I did not want to hurt anyone’s privacy, but if some place were to come out with a spill or complaint, I would have come out then,” Petit said.

The Goodhue County’s inspection goals for 2020 were to conduct inspections at existing sites that have submitted permit applications proposing construction or expansion. They also prioritized high risk sites that have never been inspected that are within shoreland, open lot areas without runoff controls and sites that are required to be registered that have never been inspected.

To meet the 7% requirement Petit needed to inspect 35 feedlots. The staff inspected 37 feedlots, but three didn't count due to varying reasons.

The board approved the report as presented.

Extension office administrative assistant retiring

Robin Hartmann will be stepping down as administrative assistant in the extension office on Aug. 2, 2021. That will be a week before the County Fair.

“We would like to thank her for her work and service,” Melissa Cushing, Goodhue County human resources director, said.

The board approved a four-week overlap with a new hire; Hartmann then can help the person learn about county procedures, Extension programs and the county fair.

Update on Goodhue County Ditch 1

Board approved the request to adopt the findings of the petition for improvement to Goodhue County Ditch 1, Branch B. Chris Otterness of Houston Engineering Inc. will start a preliminary survey.

The petition states that Branch B located in Kenyon Township is inadequate to support beneficial drainage for current farming and drainage practices. It has insufficient capacity and needs to be enlarged to meet modern requirements.

After Otterness conducts the preliminary survey, he will present his findings to the board in a public hearing.



