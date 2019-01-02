New sushi restaurant set to open in Cottage Grove

"A lot of people come from Cottage Grove, and they're like, 'Oh, it's kind of sad that there's no sushi restaurant down here,'" she said.

This week, she's set to fill the void with her new restaurant, Sushi Cafe. Located on Harkness Avenue, the restaurant's offerings include customizable sushi dishes, hibachi-style entrees, poke bowls, noodles and bubble tea made with real fruit.

The restaurant will also have a variety of vegetarian sushi options.

"I love sushi," she said. "I wanted to bring it to everybody."