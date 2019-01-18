Local Shopkos open amid shutdown announcements

Shopko announced on Wednesday, Jan. 16 that it had filed for court-supervised financial restructuring under the United States Bankruptcy Code.

A press release cited excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures as the reason for the restructuring.

Store closings were first announced last week when McKesson Corp., a major pharmaceutical supplier, said Shopko owes it $67 million during a Brown County Circuit Court Hearing, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.

Now additional announcements mean the company will close more than 100 stores across the country including ones in Green Bay, La Crosse, Madison, and more.

Ellsworth and River Falls Shopko stores remain open after the announcements. Calls to each location confirmed the pharmacies are currently open at each store.

Pharmacy

Shopko will be leaving the pharmacy business, according to a statement from Public Relations Manager Michelle Hansen.

Sales of pharmacies will begin possibly next week.

"Leading into that process, our pharmacies will remain open and committed to serving our customers with the same high-quality good and services that they expect," Hansen's statement said.

The company has already announced the closure pharmacies in several stores, including Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Madison and more. A list of store and pharmacy closures can be found at info.shopko.com

Customers will be notified when a pharmacy will close, and where prescriptions will be transferred, the statement said.

Timing of pharmacies slated to close will depend on when a buyer takes over files, the statement said.

"We cannot be certain how long this process will take, but we will continue to keep the restructuring website updated with further updates about pharmacy sales," Hansen's statement said.

In an update to members, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce said though Shopko is leaving the pharmacy business, some locations will still operate with new owners.

"This is the hope for our pharmacy here in Ellsworth," the statement read. "So for now, our pharmacy will continue to operate as usual."