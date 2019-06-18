EDC elects officers & directors at annual meeting

Scott Jones, a business loan officer from Royal Credit Union was elected Board President. He has served on the board since 2016 and replaces Jill Gorres who completed her term as president. Gorres also completed her final term on the board but will continue to serve on the executive committee as Past President.

Rob Kreibich, the executive director of the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, was elected First Vice President.

Angela Popenhagen, the principal at Stevens Engineers (Hudson area), was elected Second Vice President.

David Tyvoll was re-elected Corporate Secretary-Treasurer. He is a Vice President and Commercial Banker with First State Bank and Trust (Hudson branch).

Scott Jones and Kim Rock were re-elected to the board. Rock is a sales representative with Rathsburg & Associates.

Five new directors were elected to three-year terms on the board, including Susan Lockwood, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness with Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College and Campus Administrator, WITC-New Richmond; Marina Onken, Interim Dean, College of Business and Economics, UW-River Falls; Aaron Sundeen, the Business Development Director at Derrick Building Solutions (New Richmond area); Cameron Kelly, an attorney with Lommen Abdo, P.A. (Hudson office); and Steve Gossel, the Woodville Village President, and Chief Financial Officer with Baldwin LightStream (Baldwin).

The board of directors accepted the 2018 financial review from Guinn, Vinopal & Zahradka, LLP.

At the conclusion of the annual meeting, a plaque was presented to Gorres for her service as President. Gorres and departing director Larry Knegendorf received mementoes for completing their final terms on the board.