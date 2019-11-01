FARGO — Forum Communications Co. has hired Daniel Walock as its new circulation director. Walock will oversee circulation for The Forum newspaper and serve as a resource for the other 30+ FCC newspapers located across North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Aaron Becher, vice president of newspaper operations, said Walock is well-suited for the role.

"We are excited for Daniel to join our team," Becher said. "He brings a considerable amount of knowledge and practical experience to our company."

Walock has over 20 years circulation, logistics, customer service and operations experience, working for companies such as Lee Enterprises, Howard Publications and Huckle Media.

A native of Lisbon, N.D., Walock earned undergraduate degrees in public relations, print media and business and later his master’s degree in business administration at North Dakota State University. While there, he earned honors for investigative and explanatory reporting for the student newspaper, The Spectrum.

In 1992, Walock joined The Forum as a district sales manager where he oversaw the distribution of the paper in northern North Dakota and later in southern Minnesota. He also spent time as the circulation director of Detroit Lakes Printing and later The Dickinson Press before leaving Forum Communications to accept a position as circulation director and physical plant manager for The Times - News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Most recently, Walock served three years as the circulation and operations director of the Sioux City Journal in Sioux City, Iowa.

Walock said he is eager to return to his roots with Forum Communications.

"I’m excited to join Forum Communications because I believe superior, community-based, family-owned (media) groups are thriving and can have a very positive impact on their communities," Walock said. "I see The Forum continuing that role well into the future, building on a very promising past."