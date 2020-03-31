RIVER FALLS -- Before the coronavirus resulted in drastic business changes around the nation, there was some interest in the River Falls Shopko building that has sat vacant since spring of 2019.

“We haven’t given up hope as a city that one large retailer might be interested,” city administrator Scot Simpson said during his 2020 state of the city address in February. “We haven’t surveyed the community directly on that issue. Lots of tire kickers on that property and they are vast and they are a range, anything from churches to industrial warehouse type facilities.”

But now the city may have a while to wait before an entity finds a new home in the building.

The brokers of the building, Colliers-Milwaukee, have been recently quiet according to River Falls economic development manager Keri Schreiner.

A request for information was not returned to the paper by print time from Adam Connor, senior vice president on the investment services team at Colliers-Milwaukee.

Big-box stores like Wal-mart and Target are explicitly not interested in the property, Simpson said.

The city wants to help guide developers that will bring not only what the people want and need, but what makes the most economic sense.

“Retail is really tricky right now with online,” she added. “You're hearing it nationwide that retailers are closing, they’re not utilizing the box stores as much and yet not everybody’s buying online. So how do you find that balance for a community and what does that look like? We’re not ready to go full-bore for an industrial use for that site.”

