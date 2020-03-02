Xcel Energy hit a significant milestone in its quest to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050. The company recorded its largest single-year drop in emissions in 2019, cutting carbon by 5.6 million tons, a more than 10% reduction in one year. Since 2005, the company has reduced carbon emissions by 44%.

“We’re making tremendous progress on our clean energy journey. Our 2019 carbon results demonstrate our ability to transition to low-carbon energy resources while keeping service reliable and customer bills low,” said Ben Fowke, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy.

Several factors contributed to this, including wind generation which made up more than 20% of its energy supply last year. Other factors included flexible coal plant operations, strong performance from the company’s nuclear fleet and low natural gas prices, which allowed Xcel Energy to continue reducing coal generation.

Xcel Energy is also working to reduce methane emissions. The company has joined ONE Future, a consortium of natural gas companies working together to voluntarily reduce methane emissions below 1%, by 2025. Xcel Energy has pledged to keep its own methane emissions to less than .2% in its natural gas operations.

Xcel Energy has invested more than $1 billion to improve its natural gas pipelines and tighten its system. The company also participates in EPA’s voluntary Natural Gas STAR and its Methane Challenge program.