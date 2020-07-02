ELLSWORTH -- The last time Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services made any major updates to its headquarters building and grounds was in 2001 when the cooperative underwent a major remodeling. This spring, after almost 20 years, PPCS decided to make several improvements.

The updates began on Earth Day, April 22, when employees gathered for four hours of cleaning, painting, and landscaping. The second phase of the upgrade included planting trees and shrubs around the grounds and main building by Sargent’s Nursery and Reuver’s Nursery.

The final phase was the installation of two new driveway signs, one of which is a Daktronics 10mm full color digital display by La Crosse Sign Group. This digital display provides one more way for PPCS to communicate with its members and the wider community.

“We’re excited to have this additional communication channel,” said Nate Boettcher, PPCS president and CEO. “It allows us to provide engaging information about PPCS products and services, as well as important community information like Amber Alerts.”

Joel House, sign consultant with La Crosse Sign Group, said the new sign is “a great way to communicate with members, and it proudly conveys the work Pierce Pepin is doing for its community.”

Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services is an energy services cooperative located at Highways 10 and 63 near Ellsworth. It offers electric utility services to homes and businesses. For more information, call 1-800-924-2133 or visit www.piercepepin.coop.