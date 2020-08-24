The 74-megawatt Western Mustang Solar project is being developed by New York-based Ranger Power on acreage leased in the town of Gilman in northeastern Pierce County.

“Securing the county conditional-use permit represents an important milestone for the project and its continued development and eventual construction,“ said Sergio Trevino, director of permitting for Ranger Power, in a news release.

When operational, the solar project is expected to bring in $296,000 in shared annual revenue from the state Utility Aids program. The revenue will be split:

$172,300 for Pierce County, and

$123,300 for the town of Gilman.

Spring Valley School District and Chippewa Valley Technical College will be reimbursed approximately $3,000 annually to make up for property revenue deductions when the land for the project is removed from tax rolls, according to a news release.