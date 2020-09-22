ELLSWORTH -- Pierce Pepin Cooperative Service will let people test drive an electric vehicle during National Drive Electric Week, which will be Sept. 26-Oct. 4.

PPCS will bring its Chevrolet Bolt to four area towns on Monday through Thursday as part of a national giveaway. Staff also will be on hand providing information about the benefits of driving EVs and using EV charging units.

When people see the PPCS vehicle out and about, they are encouraged to take a photo and post it to social media for a chance to win one of four Amazon Echo Dots. The tour schedule is:

Monday morning, Sept, 28, River Falls

Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, Ellsworth

Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30, Pepin

Thursday afternoon, Oct. 1, Prescott

Then on Friday, PPCS will offer test drives from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the headquarters, W7725 US Highway 10. To schedule a test drive, contact Jay Nesseth at 715-273-4355 ext. 114. Drivers must provide proof of insurance.

To enter the Amazon Echo Dot giveaway, find the PPCS EV, take a picture and post the picture to Facebook or Instagram, tagging @piercepepincoop.