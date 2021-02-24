The recent cold snap and resulting electrical outage in Texas has created many questions about the power grid and the future of our nation’s energy production and use.

Xcel Energy, which provides power to consumers in the RiverTown region, has committed to reducing carbon emissions 80% by 2030 and delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

“We can achieve our 2030 goal by using technologies we have today, wind and solar in combination with carbon-free nuclear and natural gas resources,” said Matthew Lindstrom, media relations representative for Xcel Energy. “The clean energy transition will not succeed, however, unless we maintain an affordable and reliable electric system.”

Meeting that challenge means having a mix of energy sources, both renewables and dispatchable sources such as nuclear and natural gas, that can withstand harsh conditions, according to Lindstrom. Using this concept, Xcel Energy has been able to maintain a reliable energy supply.

“In fact, we announced this week that in 2020 the company reduced its carbon emissions by 54% in the region from 2005 levels, putting us more than halfway to our 2050 carbon-free goal,” he said.

Xcel’s service territory in the south is not part of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the organization that manages the majority of the state’s power grid. In response to the outages in Texas, Xcel’s Southwest Power Pool instituted a round of controlled outages to help the Texas system. Lindstrom said that the Southwest Power Pool outages had minimal impact on Xcel customers.

Xcel did not receive a request for crews to go to Texas because there wasn’t widespread damage to transmission and distribution lines.

In Minnesota and Wisconsin, energy systems like the Midcontinent Independent System Operator ensure that Xcel and others can meet energy demands even in extreme weather conditions. Also, power plants including Prairie Island are inside heated buildings, so are affected less by low temperatures.

“Our system in the Upper Midwest, and across our entire service territory, held up very well given the strain of very high demand,” Lindstrom said. “The investments we have made in our infrastructure over the last 10 years positioned us well to provide reliable service during these frigid conditions. We have weatherization standards and best practices that we’ve developed and implemented after more than a century of delivering safe, reliable and affordable electricity to our customers.”

Extreme cold conditions often mean low or no wind, which affects wind turbines more than the actual temperatures. The turbines automatically shut down when the temperature drops below minus 22 degrees to protect the equipment. They also shut down if ice forms on the equipment.

“Xcel Energy has led the industry in integrating wind energy into our system, and given that it is dependent on the weather, we do not rely on it as an on-demand resource,” Lindstrom said. “When situations like extreme cold arise, we are prepared to use our other dispatchable sources of energy generation.”