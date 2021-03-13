The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has selected Dan Tesar as the new senior resident inspector at the Prairie Island nuclear power plant. The plant is operated by Northern States Power Co.-Minnesota and is located in Welch, Minn., 28 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

“Dan Tesar brings a wide range of experience and ability in the nuclear energy field. His familiarity with equipment, processes and procedures will help ensure the plant maintains its commitment to nuclear safety,” said NRC Region III Administrator Jack Giessner.

Tesar joined the agency in 2018 in the NRC Region III office as a reactor engineer and became the resident inspector at the Quad Cities nuclear power plant in Cordova, Ill. Prior to joining the agency, he served eight years in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear propulsion power program aboard the USS Haddock, a fast attack submarine. He also spent 16 years in the commercial nuclear industry at the La Crosse and Watts Bar nuclear power plants.

Tesar holds bachelor’s degrees in physics and computer science from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

Each commercial nuclear power plant site in the United States has at least two resident inspectors who monitor day-to-day operations at the plant. They serve as the agency’s eyes and ears at the facility, conducting inspections and monitoring significant work projects.

Tesar joins NRC resident inspector Kevin Pusateri at the Prairie Island facility.