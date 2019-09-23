HUDSON -- Hudson Hospital and Clinic has broken ground on a $5 million project to expand its emergency center.

The project will increase the number of exam, triage and trauma rooms, according to a news release.

The expansion is expected to take nine to 10 month with contractor Kraus-Anderson. This will increase the emergency center from 3,833 square feet to 7,371 square feet.

The entrance has been moved temporarily about 100 feet left of the current entrance and is clearly marked and visible to people entering the emergency center parking lot from Center Drive. The temporary entrance is expected to last about five months.

Non-emergency patients visiting Hudson Hospital & Clinic or Hudson Physicians should continue to use the hospital's main entrance off Stageline Road.

The entire project is expected to be complete in summer 2020.

Hudson Hospital’s current emergency center was built in 2003 and was designed to provide care for about 8,400 patient visits per year. Now volumes are approximately 11,500 visits per year.

“The expansion of our emergency center will provide next-generation care to the community for years to come,” said Hudson Hospital and Clinic President Tom Borowski. “We’re improving access for patients and families; providing the latest technology in diagnostic and trauma equipment; enhancing behavioral health care for patients experiencing mental health crises; and creating an overall comfortable healing environment for patients and visitors.”

To support the cost of the project, the Hudson Hospital Foundation is conducting a $1 million fundraising campaign.