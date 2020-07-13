HUDSON -- The new Hudson Hospital Emergency Center expansion is now complete, with the first patient being treated in the space on Monday, June 22, according to a news release.

The renovation doubled the square footage of the emergency center.

The project, led by Kraus-Anderson, broke ground last year in September.

“What makes this project all the more extraordinary is that it happened in the middle of a global pandemic,” Hudson Hospital President Tom Borowski said. “Rising above any pandemic is the gratitude and appreciation we feel for our community, who pledged their support to our hospital throughout this project.”

The pandemic made project communication and planning extremely important, Kraus-Anderson project manager Mike Stark said in the release.

“We immediately worked together with Hudson Hospital to ensure our COVID-19 policies and procedures were in sync to protect patients, staff and construction workers,” Stark said.

The total cost of the project was $5 million, with about $1 million coming from community donations and grants.

Linda Robertson and Warren Schneider, longtime Hudson residents who have used the hospital and Emergency Center for care, supported the fundraising campaign.

“We’ve witnessed the many ways that Hudson Hospital & Clinic has contributed to this community and the new Emergency Center is another commitment for the good of the community,” Robertson said. “We supported the expansion not just for us, but for the health and well-being of the whole community.”

The project improves security and access to the emergency center, while also creating an enhancing healing environment for patients and their family members and visitors.

The hospital has seen a significant increase in emergency center patients since it was first built in 2003. The expansion increased the number of patient rooms to 12. The rooms are also larger, the release said, creating a better workspace for interdisciplinary care teams and equipment.

By the numbers

7,522 square feet in the construction project

273 days between groundbreaking and first patient

12 new or fully updated patient care rooms

4 bathrooms

26 subcontractors

10 planned utility shutdowns

23.1 tons of structure steel

7,600 feet of piping for plumbing, hydronic piping, stormwater and medical gas

68,000 feet of wire

350 electrical outlets

65 plumbing fixtures

35 doors