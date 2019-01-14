Anchor Paper constructs River Falls facility

The company made the announcement on Thursday, Jan. 10 and started work on the site at the end of last year.

Construction will continue this year, with an opening set for summer.

The facility will consolidate the two the company currently operates in Hudson, one of which has been in operation for 30 years.

"Integrating our two facilities into a single, expanded location will allow for greater operation efficiencies, improved logistics and an expanded product offering for our customer base," Anchor Paper Company CEO Brooke Lee said.

Lee said the company wanted to stay near these facilities to retain talent.

"Being in western Wisconsin has been important to us," Lee said.

River Falls provided the necessary space for the large facility. Lee said the property has an additional 30,000 square feet for expansion.

"We hope to stay there for a long time," she said.

Facility operations will be focused on converting paper and packaging. Lee said operations convert large paper rolls into sheets or smaller rolls, and foam and bubble sheets into sheets, pouches, sleeves and rolls.

Anchor anticipates hiring new employees for the facility to fill two shifts, Lee said, though some of those details are still being worked out.

Lee said the company is excited for the new facility.

"River Falls has been wonderful to work with," she said. "We couldn't feel more welcome."

Anchor Company is headquartered in St. Paul. The company is a distributor and convertor of paper and packaging products.