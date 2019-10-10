The Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting several events related to Manufacturing Month.

There will be tours, educational seminars, a trivia night, and a luncheon to celebrate all of the unique manufacturers in the Red Wing area.

For public tours, the chamber reminds that participants must:

Attendees must register through the Chamber Office prior to all tours.

Please arrive 15 minutes prior to tour time to allow for check in at locations. Tours will begin on time.

All tours are limited to a maximum of 25 attendees.

Tours are free and open to the public (unless specified).

Tours are one hour in length (unless specified).

Closed heel and closed toe shoes (no high heels) must be worn on all tours.

No cell phones and/or pictures or videos are allowed during the tours.

Photo identification may be required at certain locations.

Must be at least 16 years of age to tour.

You can go on as many tours as your schedule allows.

Monday, October 14

Manufacturer Appreciation Luncheon

Where: St. James Hotel, 406 Main St., fifth floor



When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.



Cost: $10 per person, contact the Chamber to reserve a spot



This year’s luncheon will feature keynote speaker Jeremiah Pauley, from the Warriors to Work Program. Jeremiah will share his story of how he overcame barriers of mental and emotional adversity in the workplace. He’ll also explain how the Warriors to Work Program operates, how veterans have succeeded with this program, how companies take the first steps and what the process is, and how manufacturers can benefit from this program and allow veterans to contribute to their success.

Tuesday, October 15

12th Annual Chamber Business Expo

Where: St. James Hotel, 406 Main St., fifth floor



When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.



Cost: Free



This is your chance to see what others in the Red Wing business community have to offer and enjoy delicious food and beverages while you’re going through the trade show courtesy of the St. James Hotel. This event is free and open to the public. Bring your business name tag and business cards to register for awesome door prizes.

Wednesday, October 16

Central Research Laboratories

Where: 3965 Pepin Ave.



When: 10-11 a.m.



Cost: Free

Red Wing Software

Where: 491 Highway 19 Blvd.



When: 1-2 p.m.



Cost: Free

Thursday, October 17

Minnesota, Wisconsin Bridge Tour

Where: Meet at the mural parking lot, Third and Plum St.



When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Cost: Free



Please arrive 15 minutes early so we can outfit you with a hardhat and safety vest. Closed heel and close toed shoes must be worn, boots are preferred (no high heels). This is a rigorous tour and may be difficult for some. We will be one of the first groups walking on the new bridge deck from Minnesota to Wisconsin and back through the bridge construction site with a tour narrated by Mark Anderson, Bridge Project Manager and/or Jay Owens, City Engineer. Tour is weather dependent, check with Chamber office for confirmation.

Friday, October 18

KCUE 10th Annual Harvest Lunch Broadcast & Tour

Where: Marty & Barb Kehren Farm, 35590 County 45 Blvd., Lake City



When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.



Cost: Free



Lunch is sponsored by the Goodhue County Corn and Soybean Growers. Register through the Chamber Office by calling 651-388-4719 or email frontdesk@redwingchamber.com to attend.

Monday, October 21

Nestle Purina Petcare Company (Student Tour)

Where: N1725-805th St., Hager City, Wis.



When: 10-11 a.m.



Cost: Free



Purina is the No. 1 pet care company in the U.S. with a portfolio of some of the most popular and trusted pet care brands. Purina’s Hager City location is committed to helping enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them by mixing unique ingredient blends that support high-quality, nutritious and great tasting Purina foods. The company also is committed to sustainability and is proud to be 100 percent zero waste for disposal. The company also partners with the local community on a variety of causes.

Hanisch Bakery

Where: 410 W Third St.



When: 1-2 p.m.



Cost: Free



Hanisch features a full line scratch bakery, as well as, a coffee shop that has daily lunch specials, full espresso bar, and over 11 daily flavors of coffee.

Tuesday, October 22

Wednesday, October 23

BIC Graphic

Where: 5151 Moundview Drive



When: 10-11 a.m.



Cost: Free



BIC Graphic is a leader in product safety, quality assurance, social responsibility, supply chain security and environmental stewardship. As one of the largest suppliers in the promotional products industry, BIC Graphic offers the most comprehensive product assortment with the widest variety of decoration methods.

ADM

Where: 118 Main St.



When: 1-2 p.m.



Cost: Free



No heels—closed toe shoes or boots. Prefer safety toe footwear if you have it. No jewelry—medical bracelets/necklaces allowed. No cell phones/key fobs/electronic devices of any kind. No loose-fitting clothing—prefer pants, no scarves/loose shirts. Safety glasses, hard hats, hearing protection will be provided. Will be touring areas that are loud, lots of stairs, no access to an elevator.

Thursday, October 24

Student tours only

Where: 3M Fall Protection, BIC Graphic, Central Research Laboratories, SCS Elevator Products



When: 10-11 a.m.



Cost: Free



Students must register through Heidi Raasch at Red Wing High School, hmraasch@rwps.org. Busing will be provided courtesy of MN Dream It Do It. Buses will leave Red Wing High School at 9:40 a.m. and return by 11:15 a.m..

ProAct

Where: 204 Mississippi Ave.



When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.



Cost: Free



Celebrating 50 years and disability month. Public tours begin at 1 p.m.

Jimmy’s Pub

Where: 406 Main St.



When: 7-9 p.m.



Cost: Free



Do you know how many products are manufactured in Red Wing? We think you might be surprised. Come find out and we guarantee you’ll learn a little something too.

Friday, October 25

Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant Training Center

Where: 1660 Wakonade Dr. W, Welch



When: 10-11 a.m.



Cost: Free



Park in the lot in front of the Training Center’s main entrance.

Hobgoblin Music/Stoney End Harps

Where: 920 Highway 19 Blvd.



When: 1-2 p.m.



Cost: Free

Saturday, October 26

Annual ERecycling Event

Where: 1873 Bench St.



When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.



Cost: Most items are free including: flat screen monitors, stereos/radios, printers/fax machines, VCR/DVD players, computers including towers/laptops/tablets, microwaves, dishwashers, washers/dryers, and stoves. Reduced rates on CRT televisions $15, console televisions $25, and Freon Appliances $15. For more details, contact City of Red Wing 651-385-3658.

Monday, October 28

Automated Equipment and Elektro Assemblies

Where: 5140 Moundview Drive



When: 10-11 a.m.



Cost: Free

SCS Elevator Products

Where: 310 Cannon River Ave. N



When: 1-2 p.m.



Cost: Free

Tuesday, October 29

Neufeldt Industrial Services and Neufab Specialty Fabricators

Where: 2586 Eagle Ridge Drive



When: 10-11 a.m.



Cost: Free

Solid Waste Campus

Where: 1873 Bench St.



When: 1-2 p.m.



Cost: Free



This facility is open to all; you do not need to be a City resident to dispose of waste. People that use the facility will be required to sort their loads into the proper containers at the facility. This tour is vigorous and requires climbing a lot of stairs, there is no elevator.

Wednesday, October 30

Red Wing Shoe Company

Where: Plant 2, 135 Cannon River Ave.



When: 10-11 a.m.



Cost: Free

History of Red Wing Beer making

Where: Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St.



When: 12-1 p.m.



Cost: Free



Scott Kolby and Norm Norman will go through the colorful history of the breweries in Red Wing and the present day beer making at Red Wing Brewery.

Thursday, October 31