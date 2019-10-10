The Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting several events related to Manufacturing Month.
There will be tours, educational seminars, a trivia night, and a luncheon to celebrate all of the unique manufacturers in the Red Wing area.
For public tours, the chamber reminds that participants must:
Attendees must register through the Chamber Office prior to all tours.
Please arrive 15 minutes prior to tour time to allow for check in at locations. Tours will begin on time.
All tours are limited to a maximum of 25 attendees.
Tours are free and open to the public (unless specified).
Tours are one hour in length (unless specified).
Closed heel and closed toe shoes (no high heels) must be worn on all tours.
No cell phones and/or pictures or videos are allowed during the tours.
Photo identification may be required at certain locations.
Must be at least 16 years of age to tour.
You can go on as many tours as your schedule allows.
Monday, October 14
Manufacturer Appreciation Luncheon
Where: St. James Hotel, 406 Main St., fifth floor
When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person, contact the Chamber to reserve a spot
This year’s luncheon will feature keynote speaker Jeremiah Pauley, from the Warriors to Work Program. Jeremiah will share his story of how he overcame barriers of mental and emotional adversity in the workplace. He’ll also explain how the Warriors to Work Program operates, how veterans have succeeded with this program, how companies take the first steps and what the process is, and how manufacturers can benefit from this program and allow veterans to contribute to their success.
Tuesday, October 15
12th Annual Chamber Business Expo
Where: St. James Hotel, 406 Main St., fifth floor
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
This is your chance to see what others in the Red Wing business community have to offer and enjoy delicious food and beverages while you’re going through the trade show courtesy of the St. James Hotel. This event is free and open to the public. Bring your business name tag and business cards to register for awesome door prizes.
Wednesday, October 16
Central Research Laboratories
Where: 3965 Pepin Ave.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Red Wing Software
Where: 491 Highway 19 Blvd.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Thursday, October 17
Minnesota, Wisconsin Bridge Tour
Where: Meet at the mural parking lot, Third and Plum St.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Please arrive 15 minutes early so we can outfit you with a hardhat and safety vest. Closed heel and close toed shoes must be worn, boots are preferred (no high heels). This is a rigorous tour and may be difficult for some. We will be one of the first groups walking on the new bridge deck from Minnesota to Wisconsin and back through the bridge construction site with a tour narrated by Mark Anderson, Bridge Project Manager and/or Jay Owens, City Engineer. Tour is weather dependent, check with Chamber office for confirmation.
Friday, October 18
KCUE 10th Annual Harvest Lunch Broadcast & Tour
Where: Marty & Barb Kehren Farm, 35590 County 45 Blvd., Lake City
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Lunch is sponsored by the Goodhue County Corn and Soybean Growers. Register through the Chamber Office by calling 651-388-4719 or email frontdesk@redwingchamber.com to attend.
Monday, October 21
Nestle Purina Petcare Company (Student Tour)
Where: N1725-805th St., Hager City, Wis.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Purina is the No. 1 pet care company in the U.S. with a portfolio of some of the most popular and trusted pet care brands. Purina’s Hager City location is committed to helping enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them by mixing unique ingredient blends that support high-quality, nutritious and great tasting Purina foods. The company also is committed to sustainability and is proud to be 100 percent zero waste for disposal. The company also partners with the local community on a variety of causes.
Hanisch Bakery
Where: 410 W Third St.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hanisch features a full line scratch bakery, as well as, a coffee shop that has daily lunch specials, full espresso bar, and over 11 daily flavors of coffee.
Tuesday, October 22
Wednesday, October 23
BIC Graphic
Where: 5151 Moundview Drive
When: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
BIC Graphic is a leader in product safety, quality assurance, social responsibility, supply chain security and environmental stewardship. As one of the largest suppliers in the promotional products industry, BIC Graphic offers the most comprehensive product assortment with the widest variety of decoration methods.
ADM
Where: 118 Main St.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
No heels—closed toe shoes or boots. Prefer safety toe footwear if you have it. No jewelry—medical bracelets/necklaces allowed. No cell phones/key fobs/electronic devices of any kind. No loose-fitting clothing—prefer pants, no scarves/loose shirts. Safety glasses, hard hats, hearing protection will be provided. Will be touring areas that are loud, lots of stairs, no access to an elevator.
Thursday, October 24
Student tours only
Where: 3M Fall Protection, BIC Graphic, Central Research Laboratories, SCS Elevator Products
When: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Students must register through Heidi Raasch at Red Wing High School, hmraasch@rwps.org. Busing will be provided courtesy of MN Dream It Do It. Buses will leave Red Wing High School at 9:40 a.m. and return by 11:15 a.m..
ProAct
Where: 204 Mississippi Ave.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrating 50 years and disability month. Public tours begin at 1 p.m.
Jimmy’s Pub
Where: 406 Main St.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Do you know how many products are manufactured in Red Wing? We think you might be surprised. Come find out and we guarantee you’ll learn a little something too.
Friday, October 25
Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant Training Center
Where: 1660 Wakonade Dr. W, Welch
When: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Park in the lot in front of the Training Center’s main entrance.
Hobgoblin Music/Stoney End Harps
Where: 920 Highway 19 Blvd.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Saturday, October 26
Annual ERecycling Event
Where: 1873 Bench St.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cost: Most items are free including: flat screen monitors, stereos/radios, printers/fax machines, VCR/DVD players, computers including towers/laptops/tablets, microwaves, dishwashers, washers/dryers, and stoves. Reduced rates on CRT televisions $15, console televisions $25, and Freon Appliances $15. For more details, contact City of Red Wing 651-385-3658.
Monday, October 28
Automated Equipment and Elektro Assemblies
Where: 5140 Moundview Drive
When: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
SCS Elevator Products
Where: 310 Cannon River Ave. N
When: 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tuesday, October 29
Neufeldt Industrial Services and Neufab Specialty Fabricators
Where: 2586 Eagle Ridge Drive
When: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Solid Waste Campus
Where: 1873 Bench St.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
This facility is open to all; you do not need to be a City resident to dispose of waste. People that use the facility will be required to sort their loads into the proper containers at the facility. This tour is vigorous and requires climbing a lot of stairs, there is no elevator.
Wednesday, October 30
Red Wing Shoe Company
Where: Plant 2, 135 Cannon River Ave.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
History of Red Wing Beer making
Where: Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St.
When: 12-1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Scott Kolby and Norm Norman will go through the colorful history of the breweries in Red Wing and the present day beer making at Red Wing Brewery.
ADM
Where: 118 Main St.
When: 12-1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Join other Young Professionals (Ages 21-40) on this exclusive tour and learn about one of the oldest manufacturers in Red Wing. For more than a century, the people of ADM (Archer-Daniels-Midland) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. In Red Wing, our focus remains on our company’s origins and the first product we ever transformed, flaxseed to linseed oil. Additional Tour Guidelines for ADM: No heels—closed toe shoes or boots. Prefer safety toe footwear if you have it. No jewelry—medical bracelets/necklaces allowed. No cell phones/key fobs/electronic devices of any kind. No loose-fitting clothing—prefer pants, no scarves/loose shirts. Safety glasses, hard hats, hearing protection will be provided. Will be touring areas that are loud, lots of stairs, no access to an elevator.
Thursday, October 31
New Bicycle Design and Fabrication Lab, Welding Lab, Maker Space
Where: 308 Pioneer Road
When: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free