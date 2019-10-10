The Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting several events related to Manufacturing Month.

There will be tours, educational seminars, a trivia night, and a luncheon to celebrate all of the unique manufacturers in the Red Wing area.

For public tours, the chamber reminds that participants must:

  • Attendees must register through the Chamber Office prior to all tours.

  • Please arrive 15 minutes prior to tour time to allow for check in at locations. Tours will begin on time.

  • All tours are limited to a maximum of 25 attendees.

  • Tours are free and open to the public (unless specified).

  • Tours are one hour in length (unless specified).

  • Closed heel and closed toe shoes (no high heels) must be worn on all tours.

  • No cell phones and/or pictures or videos are allowed during the tours.

  • Photo identification may be required at certain locations.

  • Must be at least 16 years of age to tour.

  • You can go on as many tours as your schedule allows.

Monday, October 14

  • Manufacturer Appreciation Luncheon

    • Where: St. James Hotel, 406 Main St., fifth floor

    • When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

    • Cost: $10 per person, contact the Chamber to reserve a spot

    • This year’s luncheon will feature keynote speaker Jeremiah Pauley, from the Warriors to Work Program. Jeremiah will share his story of how he overcame barriers of mental and emotional adversity in the workplace. He’ll also explain how the Warriors to Work Program operates, how veterans have succeeded with this program, how companies take the first steps and what the process is, and how manufacturers can benefit from this program and allow veterans to contribute to their success.

Tuesday, October 15

  • 12th Annual Chamber Business Expo

    • Where: St. James Hotel, 406 Main St., fifth floor

    • When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • This is your chance to see what others in the Red Wing business community have to offer and enjoy delicious food and beverages while you’re going through the trade show courtesy of the St. James Hotel. This event is free and open to the public. Bring your business name tag and business cards to register for awesome door prizes.

Wednesday, October 16

  • Central Research Laboratories

    • Where: 3965 Pepin Ave.

    • When: 10-11 a.m.

    • Cost: Free

  • Red Wing Software

    • Where: 491 Highway 19 Blvd.

    • When: 1-2 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

Thursday, October 17

  • Minnesota, Wisconsin Bridge Tour

    • Where: Meet at the mural parking lot, Third and Plum St.

    • When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Please arrive 15 minutes early so we can outfit you with a hardhat and safety vest. Closed heel and close toed shoes must be worn, boots are preferred (no high heels). This is a rigorous tour and may be difficult for some. We will be one of the first groups walking on the new bridge deck from Minnesota to Wisconsin and back through the bridge construction site with a tour narrated by Mark Anderson, Bridge Project Manager and/or Jay Owens, City Engineer. Tour is weather dependent, check with Chamber office for confirmation.

Friday, October 18

  • KCUE 10th Annual Harvest Lunch Broadcast & Tour

    • Where: Marty & Barb Kehren Farm, 35590 County 45 Blvd., Lake City

    • When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Lunch is sponsored by the Goodhue County Corn and Soybean Growers. Register through the Chamber Office by calling 651-388-4719 or email frontdesk@redwingchamber.com to attend.

Monday, October 21

  • Nestle Purina Petcare Company (Student Tour)

    • Where: N1725-805th St., Hager City, Wis.

    • When: 10-11 a.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Purina is the No. 1 pet care company in the U.S. with a portfolio of some of the most popular and trusted pet care brands. Purina’s Hager City location is committed to helping enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them by mixing unique ingredient blends that support high-quality, nutritious and great tasting Purina foods. The company also is committed to sustainability and is proud to be 100 percent zero waste for disposal. The company also partners with the local community on a variety of causes.

  • Hanisch Bakery

    • Where: 410 W Third St.

    • When: 1-2 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Hanisch features a full line scratch bakery, as well as, a coffee shop that has daily lunch specials, full espresso bar, and over 11 daily flavors of coffee.

Tuesday, October 22

  • Minnesota, Wisconsin Bridge Tour

    • Where: Meet at the mural parking lot, Third and Plum St.

    • When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Please arrive 15 minutes early so we can outfit you with a hardhat and safety vest. Closed heel and close toed shoes must be worn, boots are preferred (no high heels). This is a rigorous tour and may be difficult for some. We will be one of the first groups walking on the new bridge deck from Minnesota to Wisconsin and back through the bridge construction site with a tour narrated by Mark Anderson, Bridge Project Manager and/or Jay Owens, City Engineer. Tour is weather dependent, check with Chamber office for confirmation.

Wednesday, October 23

  • BIC Graphic

    • Where: 5151 Moundview Drive

    • When: 10-11 a.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • BIC Graphic is a leader in product safety, quality assurance, social responsibility, supply chain security and environmental stewardship. As one of the largest suppliers in the promotional products industry, BIC Graphic offers the most comprehensive product assortment with the widest variety of decoration methods.

  • ADM

    • Where: 118 Main St.

    • When: 1-2 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • No heels—closed toe shoes or boots. Prefer safety toe footwear if you have it. No jewelry—medical bracelets/necklaces allowed. No cell phones/key fobs/electronic devices of any kind. No loose-fitting clothing—prefer pants, no scarves/loose shirts. Safety glasses, hard hats, hearing protection will be provided. Will be touring areas that are loud, lots of stairs, no access to an elevator.

Thursday, October 24

  • Student tours only

    • Where: 3M Fall Protection, BIC Graphic, Central Research Laboratories, SCS Elevator Products

    • When: 10-11 a.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Students must register through Heidi Raasch at Red Wing High School, hmraasch@rwps.org. Busing will be provided courtesy of MN Dream It Do It. Buses will leave Red Wing High School at 9:40 a.m. and return by 11:15 a.m..

  • ProAct

    • Where: 204 Mississippi Ave.

    • When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Celebrating 50 years and disability month. Public tours begin at 1 p.m.

  • Jimmy’s Pub

    • Where: 406 Main St.

    • When: 7-9 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Do you know how many products are manufactured in Red Wing? We think you might be surprised. Come find out and we guarantee you’ll learn a little something too.

Friday, October 25

  • Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant Training Center

    • Where: 1660 Wakonade Dr. W, Welch

    • When: 10-11 a.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Park in the lot in front of the Training Center’s main entrance.

  • Hobgoblin Music/Stoney End Harps

    • Where: 920 Highway 19 Blvd.

    • When: 1-2 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

Saturday, October 26

  • Annual ERecycling Event

    • Where: 1873 Bench St.

    • When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

    • Cost: Most items are free including: flat screen monitors, stereos/radios, printers/fax machines, VCR/DVD players, computers including towers/laptops/tablets, microwaves, dishwashers, washers/dryers, and stoves. Reduced rates on CRT televisions $15, console televisions $25, and Freon Appliances $15. For more details, contact City of Red Wing 651-385-3658.

Monday, October 28

  • Automated Equipment and Elektro Assemblies

    • Where: 5140 Moundview Drive

    • When: 10-11 a.m.

    • Cost: Free

  • SCS Elevator Products

    • Where: 310 Cannon River Ave. N

    • When: 1-2 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

Tuesday, October 29

  • Neufeldt Industrial Services and Neufab Specialty Fabricators

    • Where: 2586 Eagle Ridge Drive

    • When: 10-11 a.m.

    • Cost: Free

  • Solid Waste Campus

    • Where: 1873 Bench St.

    • When: 1-2 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • This facility is open to all; you do not need to be a City resident to dispose of waste. People that use the facility will be required to sort their loads into the proper containers at the facility. This tour is vigorous and requires climbing a lot of stairs, there is no elevator.

Wednesday, October 30

  • Red Wing Shoe Company

    • Where: Plant 2, 135 Cannon River Ave.

    • When: 10-11 a.m.

    • Cost: Free

  • History of Red Wing Beer making

    • Where: Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St.

    • When: 12-1 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Scott Kolby and Norm Norman will go through the colorful history of the breweries in Red Wing and the present day beer making at Red Wing Brewery.

  • ADM

    • Where: 118 Main St.

    • When: 12-1 p.m.

    • Cost: Free

    • Join other Young Professionals (Ages 21-40) on this exclusive tour and learn about one of the oldest manufacturers in Red Wing. For more than a century, the people of ADM (Archer-Daniels-Midland) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. In Red Wing, our focus remains on our company’s origins and the first product we ever transformed, flaxseed to linseed oil. Additional Tour Guidelines for ADM: No heels—closed toe shoes or boots. Prefer safety toe footwear if you have it. No jewelry—medical bracelets/necklaces allowed. No cell phones/key fobs/electronic devices of any kind. No loose-fitting clothing—prefer pants, no scarves/loose shirts. Safety glasses, hard hats, hearing protection will be provided. Will be touring areas that are loud, lots of stairs, no access to an elevator.

Thursday, October 31

  • New Bicycle Design and Fabrication Lab, Welding Lab, Maker Space

    • Where: 308 Pioneer Road

    • When: 10-11 a.m.

    • Cost: Free