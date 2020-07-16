RED WING -- The Teamsters at Red Wing Shoe Co. authorized a strike Wednesday. Local 120 said that its 81 members could walk off the job at anytime now that their contract expired at midnight July 15.

“Our members have worked tirelessly for this company for years and are now working through the worst pandemic in our lifetimes. They deserve a fair contract. At the vote today our members sent a clear message that they are willing to strike to achieve it,” Local 120 President Tom Erickson said in a news release.

The vote came after negotiations with company management broke down on Tuesday, the union said. They were working under an extended contract.

Teamsters said the breakdown is disappointing but they aren't budging.

Red Wing Shoe offices were closed when the announcement came.

Red Wing Shoe has 1,173 employees companywide. This vote did not involve Boot & Shoe Workers Union Local 527, which represents most of the Red Wing Plant 2 factory workers.