"We are pleased to announce that we have reached agreement on a new three-year contract which was ratified today, July 22, 2020. We want to thank the negotiating teams from Red Wing Shoe Company and the Teamsters Local 120 for their hard work and dedication during contract negotiations," according to a statement from Chief Marketing Officer David Schneider.

Local 120 Secretary-Treasurer Bill Wedebrand confirmed Wednesday evening that they reached an agreement and the membership ratified it the same afternoon.

The contract expired at midnight July 15. The 81 union members authorized a strike at that time but never walked off the job.

They did apply pressure July 21, however, by calling for a national boycott of Red Wing Shoes. Local 120 officials said that the boycott would end as soon as an agreement was reached.

"As our number one priority, we pride ourselves on creating a diverse and inclusive workforce where all employees flourish. We are pleased that we were able to reach an agreeable outcome for all parties so that we can continue to support the building of America’s infrastructure," the Shoe statement said.

Red Wing Shoe has 1,173 employees companywide according to its LinkedIn profile. This vote did not involve Boot & Shoe Workers Union Local 527, which represents most of the Red Wing Plant 2 factory workers.