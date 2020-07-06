The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a public notification meeting with USPS real estate specialist Greg Shelton at 5 p.m. July 28 regarding a new location for the Welch Post Office. The meeting will be in the Welch Town Hall, 26418 County 7 Blvd.

The lease for the current Post Office, located at 14691 Welch Trail, will terminate on Sept. 30, 2021. The Postal Service is looking for a long-term location, as close as reasonably possible to the existing location. Retail Services will continue at the Welch Office until such time as all necessary preparations are completed at the new location.

U.S. Postal Service representatives will present the proposal for the relocation during the meeting.

Written comments will be accepted until Aug. 27, 2020, and may be submitted to: Greg Shelton, Real Estate Specialist, United States Postal Service, 200 E Kentucky Ave., Denver, CO 80209-4058