RIVER FALLS — The Highview Meadows townhouse development that stalled out after a change in ownership and the 2008 recession could be completed with 13 new buildings containing 112 combined market-rate living units under a proposal presented to City Council on Tuesday night.

Council members unanimously approved the general development plan by Trevor Bruce with Bee Restoration. The planned unit development dubbed Dawes Place is marked for 9-acres of property on the north side of Highview Meadows.

It is planned for two phases:

Spring 2021 — six buildings with 42 combined units on the south side of Dawes Place

2023 or later — seven buildings with 70 combined units on the north side of Dawes Place

[JARGON WATCH: A planned unit development, or PUD, is a kind of housing development typically managed by a homeowners association. Residents pay into the association, which maintains common areas and other amenities. The PUD designation and process is required to put multifamily housing in an area zoned for single-family use.]

The Highview Meadows development was partially built in 2005 around the same time it changed hands from Lyman Properties to Lennar/Orrin Thompson. The project was interrupted by the Great Recession, according to city staff.

Project at a glance

According to the proposal presented to City Council:

The project is estimated at $16.8 million .

. There would be two garage stalls and two driveway stalls per unit.

per unit. It is anticipated to add 39 students to the school district.

The city’s Plan Commission held a public hearing and recommended approval of the Dawes Place plan at its Feb. 2 meeting.

A River Falls housing study in 2018 concluded the growing city did not have sufficient for-sale and rental housing to meet demand.

What’s next?

City Council's approval of the general development plan is the first step of the PUD process. Up next the developer will need to submit a specific implementation plan with detailed civil, architectural and stormwater plans.

Council members also on Tuesday approved the final map for a 32-lot single-family subdivision in the Sterling Ponds neighborhood. Infrastructure work began in December 2020, and will continue this spring.

