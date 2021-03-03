RIVER FALLS — A developer looks to bring upscale rental property off Main Street just south of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, but whether that would be apartments or single-family homes is up for discussion.

The city’s Plan Commission heard a presentation and commented on the early workings of the plan Tuesday night, March 2. There were two concepts presented:

A 30-unit, four-story apartment building (ground level parking and three floors of living units)

A pocket neighborhood with eight single-family homes and porches facing Main Street

Plan Commission members overwhelmingly favored the single-family neighborhood concept, which would have far less density than an apartment complex and alleviate concerns over building height and traffic.

Both options would have a price point aimed at university faculty and staff, not student housing.

Developer Gordon Awsumb has pursued the property at 641 S. Main Street, owned by Jim and Teri Renslow, since 2019. Plans were on hold while the city worked out updated shoreland protections, because the project is adjacent to the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River. The rules and a 100-foot shoreland setback were approved by City Council in February.

“I think this site is best used for more single-family housing,” Awsumb told the commission regarding the two concepts, citing fewer traffic impacts and greater benefit to the city’s tax base compared to an apartment complex.

No decision was made about the proposals, which will be refined using the commission’s feedback and presented for a formal vote at a future meeting.

Single-family homes

The three-bedroom units would be just over 1,100 square feet and include two-stall garages, according to the presentation to the Plan Commission. The units would be rentals for at least the first six years, as is required for the area designated as an Opportunity Zone for federal tax breaks.

[JARGON WATCH: A portion of the city was marked as an Opportunity Zone under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by then-President Donald Trump. The federal tax incentive program was intended to spur private investment in distressed communities around the country.]

Awsumb said research is underway to make them “net-zero homes” or at least net-zero ready, meaning they could offset energy consumption through renewables such as solar panels — an aspect Plan Commission member Patricia LaRue praised.

Neighbors react

The property owners and two neighbors spoke on the proposals during the meeting’s public hearing portion. A top concern of people living nearby is increased traffic.

Both concepts could have right in, right out access for southbound Main Street traffic (no left turns for northbound traffic), with additional access via Cascade Court to Park Street.

City Council representative Hal Watson said left turns onto Main Street from Park Street can be difficult as well, and additional traffic solutions may be necessary.