Location: Prescott

Date sold: Friday, March 5

Beds: four

Baths: three

Square footage: 2,468

Price: $497,281

Location: Bay City

Date sold: Friday, March 5

Beds: three

Baths: one

Square footage: 1,440

Price: $173,001

Bonus: This home boasts a view of Lake Pepin.

Location: River Falls

Date sold: Friday, March 5

Beds: five

Baths: two

Square footage: 2,450

Price: $281,750

Bonus: This home can also be used as a duplex with a three bedroom unit upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs.

Location: Hager City

Date sold: Friday, March 5

Beds: three

Baths: one

Square footage: 1,223

Price: $172,500

Location: River Falls

Date sold: Tuesday, March 2

Beds: six

Baths: three

Square footage: 2,676

Price: $220,000

Location: River Falls

Date sold: Tuesday, March 2

Beds: two

Baths: two

Square footage: 1,014

Price: $106,165