Location: Prescott
Date sold: Friday, March 5
Beds: four
Baths: three
Square footage: 2,468
Price: $497,281
Location: Bay City
Date sold: Friday, March 5
Beds: three
Baths: one
Square footage: 1,440
Price: $173,001
Bonus: This home boasts a view of Lake Pepin.
Location: River Falls
Date sold: Friday, March 5
Beds: five
Baths: two
Square footage: 2,450
Price: $281,750
Bonus: This home can also be used as a duplex with a three bedroom unit upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs.
Location: Hager City
Date sold: Friday, March 5
Beds: three
Baths: one
Square footage: 1,223
Price: $172,500
Location: River Falls
Date sold: Tuesday, March 2
Beds: six
Baths: three
Square footage: 2,676
Price: $220,000
Location: River Falls
Date sold: Tuesday, March 2
Beds: two
Baths: two
Square footage: 1,014
Price: $106,165