RED WING -- Newly built, this model house offers a feel of quiet, country living while being only minutes from stores, restaurants and theaters. The 1,542-square-foot home is spacious and bright without feeling like too much house to handle. The house includes many of the luxuries that are frequently featured on channels like HGTV including a finished garage, a vaulted ceiling, recess lighting, a gas fireplace and quartz countertops.
Bedrooms: two
Bathrooms: two
Square footage: 1,542
List price: $364,120
Location: Hewitt Boulevard, Red Wing