Rarely is a bed and breakfast on the market, especially one that is as grand and historic at the Phipps Inn Bed and Breakfast in Hudson.

Described as the "Grande Dame" of Queen Anne houses in western Wisconsin, this historic home offers a portal back to Victorian England.

The mansion was built in 1884 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 18, 1987. While updates have been made on the inn since it was built — including the installment of whirlpool bathtubs in every guest suite — none of the original charm has been taken from this unique property. For example, six of the fireplaces installed in the 1800s are still welcoming guests today. The property also boasts numerous common areas that include a billiards room, three parlors and a beautiful front porch.

The manager of this gem will have one of the shortest commutes in town as an ownership suite is attached to the bed and breakfast. This suite includes three brooms, two bathrooms and a co

mmon living space.





Bedrooms: nine — six guest rooms, three in the owner's suite.

Baths: eight — each guest room has a private bath and the owner's suite has two bathrooms.

Square feet: 7,321

Price: $1,250,000