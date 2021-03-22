Recently sold

Sold in April 2020, this single-family home is in a quiet community and within walking distance of downtown Red Wing.

Date built: 1875

Sold: $288,000

Bedrooms: five

Baths: three

Square footage: 3,464

The former Moondance Inn was sold in September 2020. According to Zillow, the house with the unique purple trim was built for Dr. Augustine B. Hawley using locally quarried limestone. The sale of this house included the carriage house on the property, furniture and the business.

Date built: 1874

Sold: $594,740

Bedrooms: six

Baths: 10

Square footage: 7,603

This unique Queen Anne-style home was sold in October 2020. This Victorian-era property includes a covered front porch, a gas burning fire place and a walk-out bay window.

Date built: 1890

Sold: $266,000

Bedrooms: three

Baths: two

Square footage: 2,989

Sold in December 2020, this Greek Revival home is the oldest on this list. According to Zillow, the home was built with Red Wing bricks and was updated in the 1920s when bay windows were added. Recently the main level of this property was used as office space.

Date built: 1857

Sold: $220,000

Bedrooms: two

Baths: one

Square footage: 2,337

For sale

This unique home in Kenyon maintains its historic charm with stained glass windows, detailed millwork and its original finishes. Modern conveniences include an open kitchen and vaulted ceilings.

Date built: 1890

Asking price: $314,900

Bedrooms: four

Baths: three

Square footage: 3,052

This property was most recently a bed and breakfast: The Candlelight Inn. Each of its five guest rooms include ensuite bathrooms and gas fireplaces. The former inn's furniture is also for sale.

Date built: 1876

Asking price: $595,000

Bedrooms: eight

Baths: seven

Square footage: 5,365