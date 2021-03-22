Recently sold
Sold in April 2020, this single-family home is in a quiet community and within walking distance of downtown Red Wing.
Date built: 1875
Sold: $288,000
Bedrooms: five
Baths: three
Square footage: 3,464
The former Moondance Inn was sold in September 2020. According to Zillow, the house with the unique purple trim was built for Dr. Augustine B. Hawley using locally quarried limestone. The sale of this house included the carriage house on the property, furniture and the business.
Date built: 1874
Sold: $594,740
Bedrooms: six
Baths: 10
Square footage: 7,603
This unique Queen Anne-style home was sold in October 2020. This Victorian-era property includes a covered front porch, a gas burning fire place and a walk-out bay window.
Date built: 1890
Sold: $266,000
Bedrooms: three
Baths: two
Square footage: 2,989
Sold in December 2020, this Greek Revival home is the oldest on this list. According to Zillow, the home was built with Red Wing bricks and was updated in the 1920s when bay windows were added. Recently the main level of this property was used as office space.
Date built: 1857
Sold: $220,000
Bedrooms: two
Baths: one
Square footage: 2,337
For sale
This unique home in Kenyon maintains its historic charm with stained glass windows, detailed millwork and its original finishes. Modern conveniences include an open kitchen and vaulted ceilings.
Date built: 1890
Asking price: $314,900
Bedrooms: four
Baths: three
Square footage: 3,052
This property was most recently a bed and breakfast: The Candlelight Inn. Each of its five guest rooms include ensuite bathrooms and gas fireplaces. The former inn's furniture is also for sale.
Date built: 1876
Asking price: $595,000
Bedrooms: eight
Baths: seven
Square footage: 5,365