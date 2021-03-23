Bedrooms: five

Baths: five

Asking price: $1,500,000

Square footage: 6,727

This home sits on four acres and has 289 feet of frontage on the St. Croix. The river is the focal point of many of the rooms in the house including the main living space, the master bedroom and the downstairs living area. To get closer to the water, this home has a large back deck that spans multiple rooms.

Hidden gem on Indigo Pond

Bedrooms: four

Baths: five

Asking price: $939,000

Square footage: 4,750

Sitting on over two acres, this secluded home in Hudson is filled with luxuries including 20-foot vaulted ceilings, handcrafted beams, floors made from Australian cypress, double ovens, a steam shower and even a hidden room.

Private sandy beach in Hudson

Bedrooms: three

Baths: three

Sold for: $473,500

Square footage: 2,583

This comfortable family home did not spend much time on the market. At the time of reporting, closing was scheduled for Saturday, March 27. The new owners will enjoy part ownership of 435 feet of a sandy beach on the St. Croix River. The interior of the home includes large spaces for family living, a heated garage and a fun loft area that can serve a variety of purposes.

Unique home in Somerset

Bedrooms: three

Baths: two

Asking price: $799,000

Square footage: 2,536

This custom built home on Bass Lake is like nothing you've ever seen — the home is part cabin, part modern art. Along with offering a unique structure and triangle shaped windows, this property has four wooded acres and roughly 300 feet of private frontage on the lake.

Squaw Lake traditional home

Bedrooms: four

Baths: four

Asking price: $635,000

Square footage: 4,416

This Somerset home sits on a small peninsula so the lake and the property's 390 feet of shoreline can be seen from almost every room in the house. Inside the home you'll find a living room with a wood burning fireplace, an updated kitchen, a heart-shaped tub in the master suite and a wet bar in the basement.