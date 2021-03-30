According to Zillow the current average home value for houses in the United States is $275,000. This average greatly varies from city to city. Below are properties currently on the market in eight different communities.

Spring Valley

2021 average home value: $176,000

Price: $194,900

Home type: single family

Bedrooms: four

Bathrooms: two

Square feet: 1,922

Year built: 1900

Lot size: 0.41 acres

New Richmond

2021 average home value: $274,000

Price: $199,000

Home type: single family

Bedrooms: three

Bathrooms: two

Square feet: 1,233

Year built: 1900

Lot size: 0.11 acres









Red Wing

March 2021 average home price (according to Zillow): $231,000

Price: $199,900

Home type: single family

Bedrooms: four

Bathrooms: two

Square feet: 2,098

Year built: 1890

Lot size: 0.36 acres

All images are from Zillow

Brooklyn, N.Y.

2021 average home value in New York City: $652,000

Price: $200,000

Home type: apartment

Bedrooms: one

Bathrooms: one

Square feet: 700

Year built: 1966

Lot size: N/A

Los Angeles

2021 average home value: $826,000

Price: $200,000

Home type: lot of land

Lot size: 0.407 acres

Portland

2021 average home value: $511,000

Price: $189,000

Home type: apartment

Bedrooms: one

Bathrooms: one

Square feet: 600

Year built: 1965

Lot size: N/A





Minneapolis

2021 average home value: $311,000

Price: $199,999

Home type: single family

Bedrooms: four

Bathrooms: two

Square feet: 1,505

Year built: 1921

Lot size: 0.12 acres







Merkel, Texas

2021 average home value: $117,000

Price: $199,875

Home type: single family

Bedrooms: eight

Bathrooms: six

Square feet: 3,587

Year built: 1953

Lot size: 0.688 acres