According to Zillow the current average home value for houses in the United States is $275,000. This average greatly varies from city to city. Below are properties currently on the market in eight different communities.
Spring Valley
2021 average home value: $176,000
Price: $194,900
Home type: single family
Bedrooms: four
Bathrooms: two
Square feet: 1,922
Year built: 1900
Lot size: 0.41 acres
New Richmond
2021 average home value: $274,000
Price: $199,000
Home type: single family
Bedrooms: three
Bathrooms: two
Square feet: 1,233
Year built: 1900
Lot size: 0.11 acres
Red Wing
Price: $199,900
Home type: single family
Bedrooms: four
Bathrooms: two
Square feet: 2,098
Year built: 1890
Lot size: 0.36 acres
Brooklyn, N.Y.
2021 average home value in New York City: $652,000
Price: $200,000
Home type: apartment
Bedrooms: one
Bathrooms: one
Square feet: 700
Year built: 1966
Lot size: N/A
Los Angeles
2021 average home value: $826,000
Price: $200,000
Home type: lot of land
Lot size: 0.407 acres
Portland
2021 average home value: $511,000
Price: $189,000
Home type: apartment
Bedrooms: one
Bathrooms: one
Square feet: 600
Year built: 1965
Lot size: N/A
Minneapolis
2021 average home value: $311,000
Price: $199,999
Home type: single family
Bedrooms: four
Bathrooms: two
Square feet: 1,505
Year built: 1921
Lot size: 0.12 acres
Merkel, Texas
2021 average home value: $117,000
Price: $199,875
Home type: single family
Bedrooms: eight
Bathrooms: six
Square feet: 3,587
Year built: 1953
Lot size: 0.688 acres