The property comes with plenty of space for hiking and exploring and a breath-taking view of Lake Pepin. It is also ready for farm animals with a small barn/chicken coop on the property along with a shed.
Inside the main living space includes vaulted ceilings and beautiful beams. The most unique aspect of the home is a loft in the living room that features a wall of bookshelves. Beneath the book nook is a cozy seating area that comes equipped with a word burning fireplace.
Bedrooms: three
Bathrooms: two
Square footage: 2,228
Lot size: 20.11 acres
Asking price: $679,900