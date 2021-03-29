The property comes with plenty of space for hiking and exploring and a breath-taking view of Lake Pepin. It is also ready for farm animals with a small barn/chicken coop on the property along with a shed.

Inside the main living space includes vaulted ceilings and beautiful beams. The most unique aspect of the home is a loft in the living room that features a wall of bookshelves. Beneath the book nook is a cozy seating area that comes equipped with a word burning fireplace.

Bedrooms: three

Bathrooms: two

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Square footage: 2,228

Lot size: 20.11 acres

Asking price: $679,900

Photos are from Zillow.
Photos are from Zillow.

All photos are from Zillow
All photos are from Zillow