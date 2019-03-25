Raising Cane's opens Woodbury location March 26
Looking for a chicken fix?
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open at 730 Commons Drive on Tuesday, March 26, in Woodbury. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will be held 9-10 a.m.
The first 100 dine-in customers 13 years and older to purchase a combo meal will receive a voucher for a free box combo on their next visit and a Raising Cane's T-shirt.
Grand opening attendees can enter a drawing for free Raising Cane's food for a year between 8:30 and 9 a.m. with 20 winners chosen during the celebration.
Attendees can also register for a "Giveback Giveaway," a chance to win $1,000 for charity.