    Raising Cane's opens Woodbury location March 26

    By Hannah Black Today at 11:00 a.m.
    The new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location at 730 Commons Drive as seen from Radio Drive on March 21, 2019. Hannah Black / RiverTown Multimedia

    Looking for a chicken fix?

    Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open at 730 Commons Drive on Tuesday, March 26, in Woodbury. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will be held 9-10 a.m.

    The first 100 dine-in customers 13 years and older to purchase a combo meal will receive a voucher for a free box combo on their next visit and a Raising Cane's T-shirt.

    Grand opening attendees can enter a drawing for free Raising Cane's food for a year between 8:30 and 9 a.m. with 20 winners chosen during the celebration.

    Attendees can also register for a "Giveback Giveaway," a chance to win $1,000 for charity.

