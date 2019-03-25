Raising Cane's opens Woodbury location March 26

The first 100 dine-in customers 13 years and older to purchase a combo meal will receive a voucher for a free box combo on their next visit and a Raising Cane's T-shirt.

Grand opening attendees can enter a drawing for free Raising Cane's food for a year between 8:30 and 9 a.m. with 20 winners chosen during the celebration.

Attendees can also register for a "Giveback Giveaway," a chance to win $1,000 for charity.