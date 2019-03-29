Hudson Tap: 'A good, fun sports bar'

"What we're trying to do is make a really interactive environment," said owner Matt Hoerning.

The setup gives guests a chance to have fun with their friends or family, and do something they haven't done in awhile.

Owning and operating his own restaurant has been a dream of Hoerning's.

As a Hudson resident, Hoerning is excited to have a place in the community he loves.

"I just wanted to continue building a life here in this town," he said.

That community is what made it all possible, Hoerning said.

"Without the support of the community of Hudson I probably would never have been able to achieve this dream," he said.

He first entered the restaurant and food business when he was 14 with a job at Dairy Queen. From there he went on to be a food runner, bar-back and then bartender.

Hoerning earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics, and completed his Master's at the University of St. Thomas.

One day he decided to buy a one-way ticket to Brazil. He spent five years backpacking the world, visiting 60 countries.

Between work, school and traveling, he met one of his business partners, Dave Grau. When the previous restaurant at the 417 Second St. location closed, the two saw an opportunity. They worked with Mike Tupa and Tom Tomaro to develop the concept for Hudson Tap.

"We felt like what was missing was just a good, fun sports bar," Hoerning said.

At the heart of it, Hudson Tap is just that, a sports bar. The bar extending from the front to the back of the location is lined with large TVs, and 27 beers on tap.

A build your own burger menu gives diners the chance to make their own choices on each step of the burger from protein to "bling."

"There's hundreds of options," Hoerning said.

A pizza oven also helps round out the menu.

The back patio has been enclosed for year-round use. It houses the dart boards and pool tables that will host leagues.

The response to the opening has exceeded their expectations, Hoerning said.

Hoerning enjoys the fun environment of the place. He said he likes interacting with people on a different scale, now as owner and operator.

"I'm a people person by nature," he said.

He wants Hudson Tap to be a comfortable place where people are compelled to come together and interact, in whatever form that may be.