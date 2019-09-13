Cult favorite, Louisville-based chain Texas Roadhouse is set to open its second Minnesota restaurant in Woodbury by November.

The Woodbury City Council approved the project last spring, and construction is underway for the 7,800-square-foot restaurant at the northeast corner of Radio Drive and City Place Boulevard, just off Interstate 94. The restaurant is expected to employ around 200 people.

The arrival is the latest addition to CityPlace, a four-year-old 100-acre mixed-use center by Miami-based developer Elion Partners. In December, Elion sold the retail portion of the center to Oakbrook, Ill.,-based Inland Retail Property Fund, LP.

From the project’s start, Elion has steered clear of big-box stores traditional of shopping centers.

Current retail tenants include the experience-centered Sur La Table, Whole Foods and Barnes and Noble. Residence Inn by Marriott and a 120-room Marriott Courtyard Hotel are also on-site.

A full-service restaurant was always part of master plan, said Juan DeAngulo, managing principal at Elion. After hearing from multiple companies, DeAngulo said, Elion decided to lease property to Texas Roadhouse.

“Restaurants can sometimes be hit or miss … We really liked the fact that Texas Roadhouse has a longstanding track record of being successful in their different locations. They’re very picky about where they go and how the operate them,” he said. “We wanted a stable operator that was a good fit for the demographics of the area.”

This will be the second Texas Roadhouse location in Minnesota. Woodbury has also been a destination for national chains in the past: Chicago’s Portillo’s, North Carolina’s Duck Donuts and Texas’s Alamo Drafthouse movie theater first forayed into Minnesota through Woodbury.

“We were very happy with the developer’s approach of bringing new restaurants, new businesses to the city,” said Woodbury Community Development Coordinator Karl Batalden.

Texas Roadhouse first arrived to Minnesota in Coon Rapids in 2007. There, the restaurant is closely neighbored by hotels and retail, similar to the setup in Woodbury.

“We think it’s a very good complement to the office and retail and hotel that’s already on the site.” DeAngulo said. “If you live in Woodbury, and you want to go to a good restaurant, you go to Texas Roadhouse. Then maybe you'll go to Whole Foods or another retail.”

The Woodbury location is one of approximately 15 new sites to open in 2019, according to a July 2019 press release from the company.

Established in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has built a loyal fanbase for its hand-cut steaks, fresh baked rolls, jukeboxes and line-dancing staff. Aside from its signature meat dishes, appetizers include cheesy fries, deep-fried diced jalapeño with jack cheese served with Cajun horseradish sauce and a “Texas-sized” plate of deep-fried onions.

The company touts community involvement on its webpage, including fundraisers for hurricane relief, Special Olympics and fighting veteran homelessness. In 2013, a GlassDoor poll of former employees ranked it among the top 50 workplaces in the country.